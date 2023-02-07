Debut single from Seventeen unit sells record 470,000 copies on 1st day
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The debut single from PSS, a unit of the K-pop boy group Seventeen, sold 470,000 copies on the day of its release, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The three-track single titled "Second Wind" set the record for the biggest first-week sales by a unit of a K-pop group by selling 478,679 copies on its debut day alone, Pledis Entertainment said.
PSS is a unit composed of three members of the 13-piece group -- DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi.
The album's title track, "Fighting (Feat. Lee Young-ji)," debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' top songs charts in 24 territories, including Argentina, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, according to the agency.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
-
S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official