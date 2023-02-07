Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci Q4 net income up 24.2 pct to 359.3 bln won

14:19 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 359.3 billion won (US$285.8 million), up 24.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 348.5 billion won, up 59.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.9 percent to 1.32 trillion won.
