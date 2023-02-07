Oci 2022 net profit up 34.7 pct to 878.4 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 878.4 billion won (US$698.6 million), up 34.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 980.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 626 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 44 percent to 4.67 trillion won.

