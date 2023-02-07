Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries remains in red in Q4

All News 14:19 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 161.9 billion won (US$128.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 22.2 billion, compared with a loss of 480.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8 percent to 2.67 trillion won.
