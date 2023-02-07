Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries remains in red in 2022

All News 14:19 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 352.1 billion won (US$280 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 289.2 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 800.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 8.8 percent to 9.04 trillion won.
