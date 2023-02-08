4 companies to recall over 100,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Korea and two other firms will voluntarily recall more than a combined 100,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The four firms, which also include Mercedes-Benz Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, are recalling 102,254 units of 83 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include the faulty warning triangle in Volkswagen's Tiguan 2.0 TDI SUV, the faulty waterproof function in the rear body of Mercedes-Benz's GLE 350d 4MATIC Coupe and air bag-related software problems in BMW's MINI Cooper SE model, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
