Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 149.1 billion won (US$118.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 54.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 77 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 18.9 percent to 1.02 trillion won.

