Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in 2022

All News 14:33 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 43.8 billion won (US$34.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 109.1 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 217.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 28.7 percent to 3.71 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!