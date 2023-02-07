Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in 2022
All News 14:33 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 43.8 billion won (US$34.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 109.1 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 217.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 28.7 percent to 3.71 trillion won.
