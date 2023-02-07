HD Hyundai shifts to black in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 38.8 billion won (US$30.9 million), shifting from a loss of 225 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 274.5 billion won, up 1626.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 90.4 percent to 16.51 trillion won.

(END)