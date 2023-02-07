Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HD Hyundai 2022 net income up 1384.1 pct to 2.23 tln won

All News 14:38 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 2.23 trillion won (US$1.8 billion), up 1384.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 226.7 percent on-year to 3.38 trillion won. Annual sales increased 114.6 percent to 60.84 trillion won.
