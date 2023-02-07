KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 20
Daewoong 21,050 UP 150
AmoreG 42,950 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 170,500 DN 200
KAL 23,450 DN 300
LG Corp. 80,300 UP 100
TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 5,000
KCC 240,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 72,200 UP 800
GS E&C 22,050 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,140 DN 110
POSCO Holdings 298,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 65,400 UP 1,200
SLCORP 26,500 UP 350
Yuhan 52,700 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 711,000 UP 10,000
SamsungElec 61,900 UP 300
LS 65,300 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108600 DN2000
GC Corp 132,100 UP 100
NHIS 9,360 DN 40
DongwonInd 45,850 DN 850
CJ LOGISTICS 89,600 DN 100
DOOSAN 87,400 DN 300
DL 57,500 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,660 DN 100
KIA CORP. 71,300 UP 800
HITEJINRO 25,900 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,564 DN 19
ORION Holdings 15,500 DN 410
Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 UP 300
Daesang 20,950 DN 150
DB HiTek 46,450 UP 1,450
SKNetworks 4,030 DN 15
CJ 81,200 DN 1,200
DongkukStlMill 13,040 DN 200
LX INT 33,400 DN 800
GS Retail 27,900 0
Ottogi 467,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,430 DN 20
