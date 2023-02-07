SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 20

Daewoong 21,050 UP 150

AmoreG 42,950 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 170,500 DN 200

KAL 23,450 DN 300

LG Corp. 80,300 UP 100

TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 5,000

KCC 240,000 UP 1,000

SKBP 72,200 UP 800

GS E&C 22,050 DN 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,140 DN 110

POSCO Holdings 298,500 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 65,400 UP 1,200

SLCORP 26,500 UP 350

Yuhan 52,700 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 711,000 UP 10,000

SamsungElec 61,900 UP 300

LS 65,300 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108600 DN2000

GC Corp 132,100 UP 100

NHIS 9,360 DN 40

DongwonInd 45,850 DN 850

CJ LOGISTICS 89,600 DN 100

DOOSAN 87,400 DN 300

DL 57,500 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,660 DN 100

KIA CORP. 71,300 UP 800

HITEJINRO 25,900 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 1,564 DN 19

ORION Holdings 15,500 DN 410

Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 UP 300

Daesang 20,950 DN 150

DB HiTek 46,450 UP 1,450

SKNetworks 4,030 DN 15

CJ 81,200 DN 1,200

DongkukStlMill 13,040 DN 200

LX INT 33,400 DN 800

GS Retail 27,900 0

Ottogi 467,000 DN 1,500

MERITZ SECU 6,430 DN 20

(MORE)