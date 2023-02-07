KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 100
KPIC 162,000 DN 3,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,680 DN 60
SKC 100,100 UP 3,900
Nongshim 332,000 DN 1,000
Hyosung 69,500 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 UP 1,400
LotteChilsung 169,700 UP 4,300
GCH Corp 17,440 DN 20
POSCO CHEMICAL 228,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 31,900 DN 350
Shinsegae 225,500 DN 1,500
Boryung 9,590 DN 10
SGBC 47,900 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,800 DN 950
SK hynix 90,800 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 622,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,250 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,000 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,440 UP 60
Kogas 31,500 DN 750
Hanwha 27,450 DN 400
Hanssem 52,300 0
F&F 150,200 DN 100
Hanmi Science 30,400 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 34,400 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 48,100 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 DN 130
S-Oil 83,900 DN 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 75,200 DN 4,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 500
HMM 21,950 UP 100
LG Innotek 277,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,100 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 145,800 DN 200
KorZinc 531,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 79,900 DN 1,600
MS IND 17,900 UP 340
(MORE)
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
(LEAD) N. Korea calls for 'perfecting' war readiness posture in meeting chaired by leader Kim