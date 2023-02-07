HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 400

OCI 93,300 DN 500

Mobis 206,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 83,400 0

S-1 57,400 DN 400

ZINUS 38,000 UP 200

Hanchem 210,000 UP 3,000

DWS 43,600 UP 350

KEPCO 19,080 DN 120

SamsungSecu 33,750 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,380 DN 120

SKTelecom 46,700 UP 450

HyundaiElev 28,700 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDS 124,800 DN 100

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,100 DN 1,250

KUMHOTIRE 3,220 DN 10

Hanon Systems 9,190 DN 90

SK 195,500 DN 1,900

ShinpoongPharm 21,400 UP 50

Handsome 27,750 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 800

Asiana Airlines 14,860 DN 110

COWAY 55,200 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 92,100 DN 900

IBK 10,120 UP 90

DONGSUH 19,980 DN 270

SamsungEng 25,950 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 113,900 UP 200

PanOcean 5,890 DN 100

SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 200

LOTTE CONF 118,100 DN 600

KT 33,800 DN 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25600 UP800

LOTTE TOUR 14,380 UP 320

LG Uplus 10,870 UP 30

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 300

KT&G 90,900 DN 700

Doosan Enerbility 15,710 DN 130

Doosanfc 33,350 0

(MORE)