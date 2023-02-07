KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 400
OCI 93,300 DN 500
Mobis 206,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 83,400 0
S-1 57,400 DN 400
ZINUS 38,000 UP 200
Hanchem 210,000 UP 3,000
DWS 43,600 UP 350
KEPCO 19,080 DN 120
SamsungSecu 33,750 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,380 DN 120
SKTelecom 46,700 UP 450
HyundaiElev 28,700 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 124,800 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,100 DN 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 3,220 DN 10
Hanon Systems 9,190 DN 90
SK 195,500 DN 1,900
ShinpoongPharm 21,400 UP 50
Handsome 27,750 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 14,860 DN 110
COWAY 55,200 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,100 DN 900
IBK 10,120 UP 90
DONGSUH 19,980 DN 270
SamsungEng 25,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 113,900 UP 200
PanOcean 5,890 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 200
LOTTE CONF 118,100 DN 600
KT 33,800 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25600 UP800
LOTTE TOUR 14,380 UP 320
LG Uplus 10,870 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 300
KT&G 90,900 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 15,710 DN 130
Doosanfc 33,350 0
