KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 February 07, 2023

LG Display 14,050 UP 270
Kangwonland 22,700 0
NAVER 219,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 68,000 UP 2,800
NCsoft 467,000 UP 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,200 DN 300
COSMAX 78,600 UP 600
KIWOOM 99,400 UP 1,900
DSME 23,600 DN 750
HDSINFRA 7,350 DN 170
DWEC 4,400 DN 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 DN 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 344,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,000 DN 650
LG H&H 697,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 681,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 63,500 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 40,800 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,400 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 102,000 UP 400
Celltrion 166,400 UP 100
TKG Huchems 19,790 UP 40
JB Financial Group 9,520 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,400 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,400 DN 1,200
KIH 61,900 0
GS 42,000 DN 800
LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 37,900 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,400 DN 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,150 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,530 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 149,100 UP 900
FOOSUNG 12,920 UP 110
SK Innovation 162,600 DN 8,300
POONGSAN 34,800 0
KBFinancialGroup 55,500 DN 200
Hansae 17,300 UP 670
Youngone Corp 43,550 UP 1,000
(MORE)

