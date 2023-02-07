CSWIND 68,100 UP 2,400

GKL 19,980 0

KOLON IND 45,400 UP 100

HanmiPharm 263,000 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 29,100 UP 200

Meritz Financial 42,150 UP 250

BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 30

emart 103,400 UP 1,300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 0

KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 UP 300

PIAM 33,450 0

HANJINKAL 40,550 DN 600

BGF Retail 187,700 UP 200

Netmarble 61,200 UP 900

KRAFTON 180,600 UP 1,600

HYOSUNG TNC 458,500 UP 13,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 DN 30

HL MANDO 45,200 UP 100

SKCHEM 86,400 UP 1,200

ORION 122,100 DN 100

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 UP 5,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 UP 6,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,950 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 82,400 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 500

DoubleUGames 49,250 UP 500

KakaoBank 28,700 UP 500

HANILCMT 11,980 DN 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,640 DN 160

SKBS 78,200 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 35,450 DN 50

HDC-OP 10,700 DN 140

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,710 UP 70

kakaopay 63,500 UP 900

K Car 13,370 UP 30

SK ie technology 73,500 UP 1,400

SKSQUARE 36,000 UP 150

HYBE 189,500 UP 700

LG Energy Solution 542,000 UP 17,000

DL E&C 34,950 DN 500

(END)