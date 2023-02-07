KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 68,100 UP 2,400
GKL 19,980 0
KOLON IND 45,400 UP 100
HanmiPharm 263,000 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 29,100 UP 200
Meritz Financial 42,150 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 30
emart 103,400 UP 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 UP 300
PIAM 33,450 0
HANJINKAL 40,550 DN 600
BGF Retail 187,700 UP 200
Netmarble 61,200 UP 900
KRAFTON 180,600 UP 1,600
HYOSUNG TNC 458,500 UP 13,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 DN 30
HL MANDO 45,200 UP 100
SKCHEM 86,400 UP 1,200
ORION 122,100 DN 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 UP 6,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,950 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 82,400 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 500
DoubleUGames 49,250 UP 500
KakaoBank 28,700 UP 500
HANILCMT 11,980 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,640 DN 160
SKBS 78,200 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 DN 50
HDC-OP 10,700 DN 140
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,710 UP 70
kakaopay 63,500 UP 900
K Car 13,370 UP 30
SK ie technology 73,500 UP 1,400
SKSQUARE 36,000 UP 150
HYBE 189,500 UP 700
LG Energy Solution 542,000 UP 17,000
DL E&C 34,950 DN 500
