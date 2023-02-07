Kakao acquires 9 pct stake in SM Entertainment
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's biggest mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Tuesday that it has acquired a 9.05 percent stake in the K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment Co. as part of its strategy to strengthen its entertainment business.
The company purchased 1.23 million shares for 217.2 billion won (US$173 million) and became the second-largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, according to Kakao.
The two companies also signed a business deal to share their expertise in various sectors, including tech, platform, music and content production capabilities to expand their presence in the world's show business.
Kakao said its entertainment, media and publishing unit, Kakao Entertainment, will create strong synergy with SM Entertainment, one of the country's top K-pop agencies, with big-name K-pop acts like EXO, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa under its belt.
The move came about a month after Kakao Entertainment secured a 1.2 trillion-won investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's Pwarp Investment PTE. It was the largest overseas investment raised by a South Korean content production firm.
Kakao Entertainment is well-known for popular services for web comics and novels and movie and TV series production studios, as well as K-pop record labels and artist management business.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea