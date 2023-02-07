Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group 2022 net income down 4.4 pct to 4.19 tln won

All News 15:51 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 4.19 trillion won (US$3.3 billion), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 5.63 trillion won, down 7.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 50.9 percent to 88.89 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#KB Financial Group
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!