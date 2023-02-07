KB Financial Group 2022 net income down 4.4 pct to 4.19 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 4.19 trillion won (US$3.3 billion), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 5.63 trillion won, down 7.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 50.9 percent to 88.89 trillion won.

