Zinus shifts to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$4.2 million), swinging from a profit of 6.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 17.4 billion won, up 7.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.4 percent to 318.4 billion won.

(END)