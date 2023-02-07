Zinus 2022 net profit down 43.1 pct to 29.4 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 29.4 billion won (US$23.4 million), down 43.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 74.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 3.2 percent to 1.15 trillion won.

