Handsome Q4 net profit up 4.4 pct to 39.3 bln won

All News 16:08 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 39.3 billion won (US$31.3 million), up 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 49.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 451.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 3.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
