Handsome 2022 net profit up 8.2 pct to 120.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 120.7 billion won (US$96.2 million), up 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 168.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 152.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 11.2 percent to 1.54 trillion won.

