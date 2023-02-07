Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Singer Lee Seung-gi to marry actor Lee Da-in in April

All News 16:20 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Singer Lee Seung-gi will tie the knot with actor Lee Da-in in April, after almost two years of dating, he announced Tuesday.

"I decided to spend the rest of my life with Lee, who I love, as a couple, not as a lover," Lee Seung-gi said on social media. "We'll have a wedding on April 7 ... Lee Da-in is a warm-hearted and loving person who I want to have by my side forever."

The two have been dating since formally acknowledging their romantic relationship in May 2021.

Lee Da-in, a daughter of actor Gyeon Mi-ri, has appeared in such TV dramas as "Come and Hug Me," "Dr. Prisoner" and "Alice."

Singer Lee Seung-gi is seen in this photo provided by cable TV channel JTBC. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

