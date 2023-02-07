GS Retail 2022 net profit down 93.7 pct to 50.4 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 50.4 billion won (US$40.1 million), down 93.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 11.7 percent on-year to 245.1 billion won. Annual sales increased 15.8 percent to 11.22 trillion won.

