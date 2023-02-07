Yoon vows to turn S. Korea into top innovation hub

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to turn South Korea into a top innovation hub as he met with entrepreneurs in the science, technology and digital sectors.

Yoon met with a group of CEOs of digital innovation firms based in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, in the latest demonstration of his commitment to promoting the country's science and technology sectors.

"The government will support innovation firms in advanced science and technology, and in the digital field, which have their roots outside the capital, so they can boldly enter the world stage and display their capabilities," Yoon said during the gathering held at a startup support center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon.

He said his repeated emphasis on meeting global standards has been a reflection of his will to support innovative firms and turn South Korea into a top innovation hub.

"When the government focuses state affairs not on ideology but on science, and strives to create the best innovation hub in the world in line with global standards, our companies will also be able to surpass global businesses," he said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol meets with entrepreneurs in science and technology at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)