Hanatour Service shifts to black in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 9.4 billion won (US$7.5 million), swinging from a loss of 34.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 16 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 35.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 257.9 percent to 46.1 billion won.

