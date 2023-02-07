Hanatour Service remains in red in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 65.9 billion won (US$52.5 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 101.2 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 127.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 185.6 percent to 115 billion won.

