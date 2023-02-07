S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 7, 2023
All News 16:46 February 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.447 3.459 -1.2
2-year TB 3.440 3.403 +3.7
3-year TB 3.315 3.283 +3.2
10-year TB 3.297 3.283 +1.4
2-year MSB 3.406 3.397 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.244 4.237 +0.7
91-day CD 3.460 3.470 -1.0
(END)
