Krafton turns to loss in Q4
All News 16:57 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 165.4 billion won (US$131.8 million), turning from a profit of 6.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 126.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 45.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.8 percent to 473.8 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea