Krafton turns to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 165.4 billion won (US$131.8 million), turning from a profit of 6.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 126.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 45.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.8 percent to 473.8 billion won.

