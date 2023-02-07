Krafton 2022 net profit down 3.8 pct to 500.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 500.2 billion won (US$398.5 million), down 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 15.5 percent on-year to 751.6 billion won. Annual sales decreased 1.7 percent to 1.85 trillion won.

(END)