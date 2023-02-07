Assembly speaker delivers message of support for quake-hit Turkey
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Tuesday delivered a message of support for Turkey, which has been hit by a devastating earthquake and lost thousands of lives.
"South Koreans are lost in grief at the disaster in brother nation Turkey," Kim said in a message sent to his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Sentop.
"We hope the people can heal their scars as soon as possible with swift damage restoration and return to their peaceful daily lives," Kim said, referring to people of Turkey.
The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party also offered condolences to Turkey, calling on the South Korean government to provide support to the country.
Earlier Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to use military aircraft to quickly transport rescue workers and medical supplies to help Turkey.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, killing more than 4,000 people, with the death toll feared to keep climbing.
