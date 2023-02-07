Hyundai Home Shopping Network remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 23.7 billion won (US$18.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 24.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 517.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 42.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

