Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network 2022 net profit down 11.9 pct to 89.5 bln won

All News 17:27 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 89.5 billion won (US$71.3 million), down 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 20.5 percent on-year to 111.4 billion won. Annual revenue increased 0.3 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Home Shopping Network
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!