Hyundai Home Shopping Network 2022 net profit down 11.9 pct to 89.5 bln won
All News 17:27 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 89.5 billion won (US$71.3 million), down 11.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 20.5 percent on-year to 111.4 billion won. Annual revenue increased 0.3 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
