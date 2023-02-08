SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Gift set of special laws' given to 1st-gen new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Reconstruction projects for 1st-gen new towns boosted with eased safety, size regulations (Kookmin Daily)

-- 219 out of 276 bills linked to gov't tasks 'stopped' in parliament (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un appears for first time in 36 days, calls for completion of war preparation posture (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Floor area ratio to be raised to 500 pct in 1st-gen new towns (Segye Times)

-- Safety inspection to be lifted for Ilsan, Bundang; 30-story buildings to be allowed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- AI war that will overturn world; Google battles ChatGPT (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's responsibility over killing of civilians in Vietnam War acknowledged for first time (Hankyoreh)

-- Court wipes away tears of Vietnam, which suffered civilian casualties (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Reconstruction projects in Bundang, Ilsan get wings; floor area ratio raised to 500 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- FX market doors to be opened; overcoming 'trauma of IMF' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea sending personnel and aid to Turkey (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Frantic searching in Turkey, Syria after deadly quake kills thousands (Korea Herald)

-- Korea to allow offshore firms' currency trading, extend market hours (Korea Times)

(END)