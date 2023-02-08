Feb. 9

1945 -- The Korean provisional government declares war against Japan and Germany.

1967 -- The Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the rights and responsibilities of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, goes into effect.

1990 -- South Korea's ruling party and two opposition parties merge to create a new party.

1993 -- Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, retires from politics.

2011 -- A South Korean fishing vessel with 43 sailors aboard, including two South Koreans, was released after four months of captivity in Somalia. All crew members were freed from the 241-ton trawler Keummi 305 after it was hijacked by Somali pirates on Oct. 9.

2015 -- A Seoul appellate court overturns a lower court ruling to sentence Won Sei-hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service from 2009 to 2013, to three years in prison for "willfully" neglecting an online smear campaign carried out by his subordinates against the rival candidates of President Park Geun-hye in the 2012 presidential election.

2017 -- The Seoul city government gives final approval for retail giant Lotte Group to open South Korea's tallest skyscraper, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, for business.

2018 -- The 2018 Olympic Winter Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an opening ceremony themed around peace and the future. The two-hour ceremony was highlighted by a rare joint march by athletes from South and North Korea.

2019 -- U.S. President Donald Trump announces that his second meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Vietnam's capital city.

