Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames swings to loss in Q4

All News 08:45 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 221.7 billion won (US$176.6 million), turning from a profit of 34.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 51.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 42.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.6 percent to 157.8 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Doubleugames
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!