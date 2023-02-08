Doubleugames swings to loss in Q4
All News 08:45 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 221.7 billion won (US$176.6 million), turning from a profit of 34.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 51.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 42.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.6 percent to 157.8 billion won.
