Doubleugames swings to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 221.7 billion won (US$176.6 million), turning from a profit of 34.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 51.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 42.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.6 percent to 157.8 billion won.

