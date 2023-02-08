Doubleugames shifts to loss in 2022
All News 08:44 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net loss of 234.1 billion won (US$186.5 million), turning from a profit of 156.3 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 183.9 billion won, down 3.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.1 percent to 617.3 billion won.
