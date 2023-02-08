N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the barracks of the country's military officers together with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the armed forces, according to state media Wednesday.
In a speech at a banquet Tuesday following his visit, Kim praised the Korean People's Army (KPA) as "the strongest troops in the world," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He did not deliver any message targeting South Korea or the United States. The visit came amid the possibility that North Korea will stage a nighttime military parade Wednesday for the anniversary.
Kim revealed his apparent second child, Ju-ae, to the outside world in November 2022, as Pyongyang's state-controlled media released photos showing them attending a test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
