Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.

All News 09:19 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the barracks of the country's military officers together with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the armed forces, according to state media Wednesday.

In a speech at a banquet Tuesday following his visit, Kim praised the Korean People's Army (KPA) as "the strongest troops in the world," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He did not deliver any message targeting South Korea or the United States. The visit came amid the possibility that North Korea will stage a nighttime military parade Wednesday for the anniversary.

Kim revealed his apparent second child, Ju-ae, to the outside world in November 2022, as Pyongyang's state-controlled media released photos showing them attending a test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/GduoTpS5rX0

This file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his daughter Ju-ae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his daughter Ju-ae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!