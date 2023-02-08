61 more firms added to antitrust watch list
SEJONG, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has added 61 new businesses to the list of companies affiliated with large business groups under tight supervision.
The total number of affiliates on the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) watch list came to 2,882 as of end-January, compared with 2,887 tallied three months earlier. Over the period, 66 companies were removed from the list following a merger, separation and other issues.
SK Group added eight additional companies under its wing, with Lotte Group gaining six new firms. CJ Group, meanwhile, offloaded eight companies, with Hanwha Group and Kakao Group losing seven and six affiliates, respectively.
Under fair trade law, large business groups with assets of 5 trillion won (US$3.97 billion) or more are required to publicly file details on inter-affiliate transactions, ownership structure and key information on non-affiliates.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning