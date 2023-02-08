Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 07/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 08/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/01 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 10
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/05 Sunny 20
Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
(END)
