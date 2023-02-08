Kakao Games turns to red in 2022 due to one-off factor
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp., the gaming unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., said Wednesday it swung to the red last year due to increased spending involving its investment in a local game developer.
Kakao Games logged a net loss of 164.2 billion won (US$130.6 million) on a consolidated basis in 2022, compared with a net profit of 520.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating profit soared 58.8 percent on-year to 177.7 billion won, and sales grew 13.4 percent to a record 1.1 trillion won.
The company attributed the annual loss to its investment in Lionheart Studio Corp. worth 1.2 trillion won last year. Kakao Games is the biggest shareholder of the studio with a combined 55 percent.
Its annual sales hit an all-time high thanks to steady demand for its blockbuster mobile titles "Odin Valhalla Rising" and "Uma Musume Pretty Derby."
Kakao Games said its upcoming new releases, including mobile RPG games "Eversoul," "ArcheAge War" and "Ares: Rise of Guardians," will help maintain growth momentum in 2023.
Shares of Kakao Games rose 1.05 percent to trade at 48,000 won on the tech-savvy KOSDAQ bourse in the first five minutes of trading Wednesday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning