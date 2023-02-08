Main opposition to push for vote on impeachment motion against interior minister

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) plans to push to pass the impeachment motion against the interior minister Wednesday over the government's alleged bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush.

The motion was co-introduced by the DP, the minor progressive Justice Party and the Basic Income Party on Monday to hold Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to account over the government response to the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed 159 people.

If the motion is put to a vote, it is sure to pass as the DP holds a majority of seats in parliament. The impeachment motion requires the consent of one-third of National Assembly members to be tabled and half of lawmakers to be approved.

Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo holds the key as he needs to first put the motion to a vote.

But Kim has yet to take a stand on the matter.

"We believe Speaker Kim will put the impeachment motion to a vote," a DP official said. "Considering public opinion, there won't be any other option for him to take."

The assembly is required to vote on the motion by Thursday. Otherwise, the motion would be scrapped.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has decried the motion, claiming the requirements for impeachment have not been met as the interior minister has not violated the law.

The PPP plans to hold a general meeting of its lawmakers before a plenary session takes place Wednesday afternoon and decide how to respond if the impeachment motion is passed.

Compared with a dismissal motion, an impeachment requires more concrete proof that the official in question has violated the Constitution or law in serving his or her role. Once it is passed by parliament, the case is referred to the Constitutional Court for the final decision.

After wrapping up an investigation last month, police decided not to hold any officials from the interior ministry, the Seoul city government or the national police agency accountable for the deadly accident, concluding those bodies are not legally responsible for crowd control duties.

Should the motion pass, it will make Lee the first Cabinet minister ever to be impeached by the National Assembly, and he will be immediately suspended from duties until the Constitutional Court makes a final decision on whether to endorse the impeachment.



Interior Minister Lee Sang-min answers a lawmaker's question at a parliamentary interpellation session held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Feb. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

