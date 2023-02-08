N. Korean leader sends condolences to Syria over quake
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolences to his Syrian counterpart over the latest earthquake that has claimed more than 7,800 lives in Turkey and Syria, according to state media Wednesday.
In the message sent to President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, Kim voiced his condolences to victims of the powerful quake that struck the northern region of Syria, according to the state-run radio network Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
"I am sure that under your leadership, the Syrian government and the people will overcome damage from the quake as quickly as possible and the lives of affected people will be stabilized," the message read.
Syria is one of several nations with which the North has maintained friendly ties amid multiple U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.
Meanwhile, there have been no reports from the North's state media over whether Kim has also sent a message of condolences to Turkey, which sustained heavier damage from the quake.
