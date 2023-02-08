S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 7th day
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the seventh straight day Wednesday in the latest sign of a downward trend in new infections.
The country reported 17,934 new cases, including 38 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,297,315, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The Wednesday tally is down from 20,414 of the previous week but slightly up from 16,120 of the previous day.
The country added 22 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 33,646, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients came to 283, down from 293 the previous day and down from the weekly average of 312.
On Jan. 30, the government lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team