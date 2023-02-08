SK Telecom 2022 net profit down 60.8 pct to 947.8 bln won
All News 10:22 February 08, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 947.8 billion won (US$754.6 million), down 60.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.61 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.38 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.3 percent to 17.3 trillion won.
