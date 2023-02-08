Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom 2022 net profit down 60.8 pct to 947.8 bln won

All News 10:22 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 947.8 billion won (US$754.6 million), down 60.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.61 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.38 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.3 percent to 17.3 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Telecom
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!