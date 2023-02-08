NCT Dream drops Japanese debut single
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group NCT Dream will roll out its first Japanese single, "Best Friend Ever," on Wednesday, the group's management agency said.
The single composed of two tracks -- the title track and the Japanese-language version of its hit song "Glitch Mode" -- will hit various music streaming platforms at 1 p.m., SM Entertainment said.
"Best Friend Ever" is a pop song with a refreshing synth sound about the light and shadow of youth. It delivers a message that one can overcome any hardship if one has his best friend by his side, comparing the group's fans to the "best friend."
The music video for the song will be uploaded on the agency's YouTube channel on Friday at 6 p.m.
The team, which consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT with its song "Chewing Gum" and has released hit songs, such as "Glitch Mode," "Beatbox," "Hot Source," "Hello Future" and "We Go Up."
The unit initially comprised members under the age of 20, but all seven members are now adults.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
