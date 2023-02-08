KBO's 1st overall pick suspended by club over social media gaffe

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles rookie pitcher Kim Seo-hyeon, the first overall pick in last year's draft, has been suspended from spring training for three days this week over criticizing his coaches and fans on social media.

The Eagles announced Wednesday that Kim, 18, will be held out of all spring training activities from Monday to Wednesday (local time) in Mesa, Arizona, where they set up camp earlier this month.



Kim Seo-hyeon of the Hanwha Eagles throws in the bullpen during the team's spring training at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 5, 2023, in this photo provided by the Eagles. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim was found to have posted expletive-laden messages targeting the Eagles coaching staff and fans on his private social media account. Screenshots of some of the posts spread through online baseball communities, prompting the Eagles to investigate the matter. The Eagles said Kim admitted it was his own account -- not another person posing as Kim, as some had suspected -- and owned up to his wrongdoing.

In a statement released by the Eagles, manager Carlos Subero said he and the front office agreed to discipline Kim so that he could learn from his mistake and added, "I'd like to say there is no player greater than the team."

The Eagles are also expected to levy a fine on the rookie.

Kim was selected with the first overall pick out of Seoul High School in last year's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft. He built his name as one of the hardest-throwing high school pitchers in the country, touching the magical 100 mph with his fastball.

The Eagles handed him a 500 million-won (US$393,310) signing bonus, the third-largest deal for a rookie in franchise history.



This file photo provided by the Hanwha Eagles on Sept. 27, 2022, shows the team's rookie pitcher Kim Seo-hyeon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

