S. Korea plans 1st formation flight of stealth drones around 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to conduct its first formation flight of stealth drones around 2025, Korean Air Co. said Wednesday, as the aircraft development project gained traction following North Korea's drone infiltrations late last year.

The country's flag carrier unveiled the plan during a forum on combat systems incorporating both manned and unmanned mechanisms, hosted by Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party.

The unmanned aerial vehicles, which are currently under development, are to work alongside manned aircraft for a range of missions, such as surveillance and reconnaissance operations, and electronic warfare missions.

South Korea's military has been striving to develop such unmanned systems to build a "manned and unmanned teaming" framework, which it believes will reduce casualties and other combat costs and maximize the efficiency of battle operations.

The stealth drone project has recently picked up pace as Seoul has been striving to reinforce its counter-drone capabilities in the wake of infiltrations by five North Korean drones in December, including one that penetrated northern parts of Seoul.

A project is under way to start producing a stealth drone prototype this year.

According to a defense ministry official, the South Korean military currently runs some 3,100 unmanned assets. Of them, 3,000 assets are for aerial operations, including 800 weapons systems. It plans to bring in around 4,400 additional unmanned assets by 2027.



This image, released by Korean Air Co., shows a concept of unmanned and manned aircraft in a joint operation. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

