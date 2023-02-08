Seoul shares extend gains late Wed. morning on Powell's comments
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Wednesday morning as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expected that this year may see a significant drop in inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.45 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,479.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent to 34,156.69 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.9 percent to 12,113.79.
At the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday (U.S. time), Powell said disinflation has begun, though further rate hikes will likely be needed to combat inflation if the job market remains strong.
The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points last week to a band of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent.
Foreigners bought a net 240 billion won (US$190 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at 226 billion won.
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 2.4 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.8 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.7 percent.
Among losers, budget carrier Jin Air Co. fell 0.6 percent, Air Busan Co. declined 0.8 percent, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. shed 3.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,256.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team