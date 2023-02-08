Shinhan Bank taps new CEO candidate
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean major lender Shinhan Bank said Wednesday its vice chief was recommended to lead the bank as its incumbent chief executive offered to resign due to health issues.
Jung Sang-hyuk will replace CEO Han Yong-gu, who offered to step down last week for medical treatment.
Born in 1964, Jung joined Shinhan Bank in 1990 and served at various departments, including management strategy, customer protection and capital markets.
His final appointment may be decided in a week, the bank said, after obtaining approval from the bank's CEO recommendation committee and shareholders.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
S. Korea opens metaverse platform for Korean-language learning
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team