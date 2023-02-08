Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group 2022 net income up 15.1 pct to 4.73 tln won

All News 13:38 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 4.73 trillion won (US$3.8 billion), up 15.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 5.88 trillion won, down 1.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 35.3 percent to 61.88 trillion won.
